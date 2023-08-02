Go First Bankruptcy SECRETS They Don't Want You To Know! | Mint Explains | Mint

In this video, we take a deep dive into the aviati... moreIn this video, we take a deep dive into the aviation industry in India and explore the reasons behind the recent bankruptcy of Go Airlines, popularly known as GoAir. We examine the challenges faced by airlines in making profits in the competitive Indian market and how IndiGo Airlines, the country's largest carrier, manages to stay ahead of its rivals. We analyse the factors that led to GoAir's financial troubles, including high operating costs and intense competition. We also discuss the airline's plans for restructuring and potential acquisition by other players in the industry.