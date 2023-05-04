Go First bankruptcy; Spice Jet looks to cash in; Revives 25 grounded aircraft

Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Spice Jet has started to implement its plan to sal... moreSpice Jet has started to implement its plan to salvage 25 of its inoperative aircraft un the wake of Go First's bankruptcy. The government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and increased cash flow would be used to pay for the revival costs. The airline has already received funding in the amount of $400 crore to make it possible for its idle fleet to resume flying, which is anticipated to increase revenue.