Go First declares bankruptcy: How does this impact other airlines? | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:23 AM IST

Low-cost carrier Go First is on a troubled runaway... moreLow-cost carrier Go First is on a troubled runaway! The question in the limelight is whether this airline will be able to use its wings to fly again. The airline will not carry any flights across India and outside from May 3rd to 5th but looks like this could be extended for many more days to come.