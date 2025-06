Goa Taxis Vs Ola, Uber: Pramod Sawant Assures Taxi Unions But Citizens Question, Criticize The Move

Updated: 17 Jun 2025, 07:11 AM IST

Goa Taxis Vs Ola, Uber: Pramod Sawant Assures Taxi Unions But Citizens Question, Criticize The Move Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said cab aggregators like Ola and Uber would not come to the state and that all stakeholders would be taken into confidence before “resolving the issue”. Watch for more! #goa #ola #uber