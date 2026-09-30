Subscribe

Godrej Enterprise Group's Nyrika Holkar Gives Mint 3 Book Recommendations

The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) runs fourteen businesses spanning from padlocks to air conditioners and turbine engine parts. Its executive director Nyrika Holkar speaking to Mint in an exclusive interview, says that their consumer facing businesses are 'nation building' ones, and there's definitely a lot of headroom for growth.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Mint Default Caption
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosGodrej Enterprise Group's Nyrika Holkar Gives Mint 3 Book Recommendations
Advertisement
Read Next Story