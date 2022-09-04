Going beyond Aadhaar, UPI to discuss the next big leaps for India I Charcha 2022

Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Charcha 2022, the flagship livelihoods summit by The/Nudge Forum brought together various stakeholders across the development sector on the 4th of August at the India Habitat Centre for a day of conversations and networking to achieve resilient livelihoods in India. Conversations revolved around four themes: skill development, entrepreneurship, rural development, state capacity and governance. India's investment in building technology based digital stack infrastructure has created a great foundation for societal change. In this fireside interview with Sharad Sharma, Aresh Shirali goes beyond Aadhar, eKYC, UPI, Digilocker to discuss the next big leaps that can be enabled and understand where we are relative to the rest of the world.