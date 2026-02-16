Subscribe

Gold Could Fall To ₹90,000 By 2027? De-Dollarisation Rally Weakens Due To This Move By Russia

Gold prices may be staring at a major correction. After hitting a record 1,80,779 per 10 gm on MCX and $5,626.80/oz on COMEX, gold has already slipped sharply. Experts say reports of Russia exploring a return to US Dollar trade settlement could weaken the de-dollarisation push by BRICS nations — a key pillar behind gold’s rally. Analysts warn of more downside, with projections of gold falling below 1 lakh in India and toward $3,000 globally by 2027. Is this the end of the bull run? Watch for the full breakdown.

Published16 Feb 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Gold Could Fall To ₹90,000 By 2027? De-Dollarisation Rally Weakens
