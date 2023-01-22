Gold glitters bright, prices near all time high

Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Gold prices have been soaring off-late. The rally ... moreGold prices have been soaring off-late. The rally has been supported by a pullback in US bond yields, fears of a global recession, and buying by central banks. Gold is also considered a hedge, against inflation. Also, highly sensitive to rising interest rates. Furthermore, the US Dollar index has softened from its high of 114 level witnessed in September to 102 levels. Watch to find out everything you need to know about what’s fuelling the recent rally in gold prices