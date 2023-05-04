Gold makes lifetime high, silver up 1% after U.S. Fed hikes interest rate

Within an hour of the commodity market's opening b... moreWithin an hour of the commodity market's opening bell today, the gold rate reached a new lifetime high of 61,490 per 10 gm. Gold rate today started off higher in early morning dealings on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).After the US Fed announced a 25 basis point rate increase on Wednesday, the price of gold has been increasing. The gold price increased to a record high of $2081.80 per ounce in the international spot market on Wednesday following the US Fed meeting's decision, which was in line with expectations of market experts.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.