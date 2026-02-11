Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Gold Makes New Record: January ETF Inflows Beat Equities | Is This A Warning Sign?

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:32 pm IST Livemint

India’s investment landscape saw a rare shift in January as gold and silver ETFs drew unprecedented investor interest, overtaking equity fund inflows for the first time. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows a sharp surge into precious metal-linked products amid heightened market uncertainty. Market participants and fund houses, including Tata Asset Management, have flagged this as a notable change in investor behaviour during a volatile phase for equities.