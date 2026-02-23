Subscribe

Gold Price Hits ₹1.60 Lakh, Silver Jumps 6% Amid US-Iran Tensions, Weak Dollar, Tariff Uncertainty

Gold and silver prices witnessed a sharp rally on MCX, with gold April futures jumping over 2% to hit 1.60 lakh per 10 grams and silver soaring nearly 6%. The surge comes amid escalating US-Iran tensions, a sharp fall in the dollar index, fresh tariff uncertainty after the US Supreme Court ruling, and concerns over slowing US GDP growth. Analysts expect continued volatility this week, with safe-haven demand driving momentum in bullion markets.

Livemint
Published23 Feb 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Gold Price Hits ₹1.60 Lakh, Silver Jumps 6% Amid Tariff Uncertainty
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosGold Price Hits ₹1.60 Lakh, Silver Jumps 6% Amid US-Iran Tensions, Weak Dollar, Tariff Uncertainty
Read Next Story