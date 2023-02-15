Gold price rising, Should you buy? | Gold Rates 2023 | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Gold prices on 4th January 2022 extended New Year's gains by edging closer to all-time highs. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.7% to ₹55,975 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.3% to ₹70,135 per kg. In August 2020, gold had hit highs of ₹56,200 amid the covid crisis. What is the cause for the increase in this price, and what are the levels of support and resistance? Let us investigate all of this in this video.