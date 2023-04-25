Gold prices continue to soar; Should you buy?

Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Gold today opened higher in both domestic and inte... moreGold today opened higher in both domestic and international commodities markets due to a softer US dollar exchange rate, and market speculation of a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. A few minutes after the opening bell today, the gold futures contract for June 2023 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached an intraday high of 60,106 levels.