Gold prices continue to soar; Should you buy?

Gold today opened higher in both domestic and inte... moreGold today opened higher in both domestic and international commodities markets due to a softer US dollar exchange rate, and market speculation of a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. A few minutes after the opening bell today, the gold futures contract for June 2023 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reached an intraday high of 60,106 levels.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.