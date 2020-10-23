Gold rush: Anand Rathi’s Feroze Azeez advises investors to consider 3 things

Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 09:08 AM IST

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO AnandRathi Private Wealth... moreFeroze Azeez, Deputy CEO AnandRathi Private Wealth Management joined the latest edition of Mint Money Conversation to discuss whether it is prudent for investors to continue investing in gold. Azeez spoke on the three things an investor should consider before investing into gold. Gold has delivered a return of over 25% over the past year and has led to higher investments in gold. Watch the full video to find out Azeez’s advice for gold investors