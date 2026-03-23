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Gold, Silver Prices Crash Amid US-Iran War Fears | What’s Behind The Fall

Gold and silver prices saw a sharp crash on March 23, with MCX gold plunging over 8,000 and silver hitting a 6% lower circuit. The fall comes amid rising global tensions, as the escalating US-Iran conflict fuels inflation fears and pushes crude oil prices above $110 per barrel. Higher inflation could delay interest rate cuts, making non-yielding assets like gold and silver less attractive to investors. Global bullion markets have also weakened, with gold hitting multi-month lows.

Livemint
Published23 Mar 2026, 01:05 PM IST
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Gold, Silver Prices Crash Amid US-Iran War Fears | What’s Behind The Fall
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