Gold Surges Like Never Before; Is $4K Certain? What's The Future Amidst Donald Trump | Explained

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:55 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Gold Price | Gold Price Today | Gold Rate Today | Gold Price After Tariff | Gold Price After Trump Tariff | Gold Rate After Tariff Gold advanced to a record high of more than $3,100 an ounce on Monday, capping off a blockbuster quarter of gains. Gold futures rose 20% in the first three months of the year, the metal’s biggest quarterly gain since 1986, according to Reuters. In one year alone till date, Gold prices have gone up by 18%. In 2025 alone Gold prices have risen by 32%. How one man single handily caused biggest gold price rise in recent history. #gold #donaldtrump #goldjewellery #goldpricetoday #modi #nse #tariffs #tariffimpact #tradewar #china #russia #uzbekistan #india #poland #turkey #economy

 
