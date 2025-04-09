Gold Surges Like Never Before; Is $4K Certain? What's The Future Amidst Donald Trump | Explained

Updated: 09 Apr 2025, 07:55 PM IST

Gold Price | Gold Price Today | Gold Rate Today | Gold Price After Tariff | Gold Price After Trump Tariff | Gold Rate After Tariff Gold advanced to a record high of more than $3,100 an ounce on Monday, capping off a blockbuster quarter of gains. Gold futures rose 20% in the first three months of the year, the metal's biggest quarterly gain since 1986, according to Reuters. In one year alone till date, Gold prices have gone up by 18%. In 2025 alone Gold prices have risen by 32%. How one man single handily caused biggest gold price rise in recent history.