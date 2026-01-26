Gold Surges Past $5,000, Silver Breaks $100 As Safe-Haven Demand Soars Amid Global Uncertainty

Updated: 26 Jan 2026, 02:24 pm IST

Gold and silver prices surged to fresh record highs as investors rushed to safe-haven assets amid escalating geopolitical tensions and renewed uncertainty around US trade policies under President Donald Trump. International bullion markets saw gold cross the $5,000 mark, while silver surged past $100 an ounce for the first time. Strong central bank buying, ETF inflows, easing monetary conditions and tight physical supply continue to support the rally. Experts remain bullish on precious metals, especially silver, with any near-term corrections expected to be shallow as global risk sentiment stays fragile.