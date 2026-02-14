'Good Financial Numbers, Very Low Inflation': Trump Applauds Lower Inflation As DHS Shutdown Nears

U.S. inflation cooled to 2.4% in January, marking its lowest level in nearly five years and edging closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. President Donald Trump welcomed the data, saying costs are coming down and the numbers were “not surprising” to him. However, consumer prices remain about 25% higher than five years ago, with food, gas and rents still elevated. Meanwhile, negotiations over Department of Homeland Security funding have stalled, raising the risk of a shutdown as lawmakers head into recess. Watch for the latest on inflation, DHS talks and the political fallout.