Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 10 2024 15:59:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.45 0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 396.70 1.73%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 782.60 -0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 512.90 0.27%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.60 0.19%
Business News/ Videos / Goodbye, Sweden! What Triggered The Great Indian Exodus From The Scandinavian Nation | Explained

Goodbye, Sweden! What Triggered The Great Indian Exodus From The Scandinavian Nation | Explained

Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 05:55 PM IST Abhishek Singh

Between January and June, 2,837 Indian-born individuals departed Sweden, representing a 171% rise over the same period during the previous year. In other words, this makes Indians the largest group of foreign emigrants, surpassing those born in China, Syria, Iraq, and other countries, as reported by The Local. What triggered this? Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint explains.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue