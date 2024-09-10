Goodbye, Sweden! What Triggered The Great Indian Exodus From The Scandinavian Nation | Explained

Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 05:55 PM IST

Between January and June, 2,837 Indian-born individuals departed Sweden, representing a 171% rise over the same period during the previous year. In other words, this makes Indians the largest group of foreign emigrants, surpassing those born in China, Syria, Iraq, and other countries, as reported by The Local. What triggered this? Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint explains.