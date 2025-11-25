Google BREAKS SILENCE On Claims Of Gmail Data Being Used To Train Gemini AI

Gmail AI Training HOAX Exposed: Google clarifies Smart Features DO NOT feed your emails to Gemini on November 22, 2025! Malwarebytes report sparked panic over opt-in settings—turns out it's old features for spam, autocomplete, nudges. No policy change, no AI training on personal data. Watch the full debunk!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.