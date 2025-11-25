English
Business News/ Videos / Google BREAKS SILENCE On Claims Of Gmail Data Being Used To Train Gemini AI

Google BREAKS SILENCE On Claims Of Gmail Data Being Used To Train Gemini AI

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 11:29 pm IST Livemint

Gmail AI Training HOAX Exposed: Google clarifies Smart Features DO NOT feed your emails to Gemini on November 22, 2025! Malwarebytes report sparked panic over opt-in settings—turns out it's old features for spam, autocomplete, nudges. No policy change, no AI training on personal data. Watch the full debunk!

 
