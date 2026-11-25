Google Confirms 30 Job Cuts, Denies Wider Job Cuts and 2027 Hiring Freeze Rumours

Google has confirmed that around 30 roles were eliminated at Google Cloud India last week, describing the cuts as a small organisational change. The clarification comes after employee posts on Blind sparked speculation about wider layoffs, possible exit programmes and a hiring slowdown in India. Claims of a larger layoff exercise and a 2027 hiring freeze involving Google and Microsoft remain unconfirmed, with neither company announcing a recruitment freeze in India. As tech companies redirect resources towards AI, concerns are growing over job security and campus hiring opportunities.