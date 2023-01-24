'Google, FB Must Obey...': How Australia's crackdown on Tech Giants paid off

Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 12:33 AM IST

Social media giants like Google and Facebook conti... moreSocial media giants like Google and Facebook continue to grow at the cost of news publishers. Taking away as much as 41,000 crores in profits from ads last year, many feel a law to force them to share ad revenues with news publishers must be put in place. Australia and Canada have successfully managed to make such laws. There is a lot India can learn from the experiences of Australia and Canada on the matter as forcing social media giants to comply will not be easy. Former Australian Minister of Communications spoke to us about how Australia successfully tamed the tech giants.