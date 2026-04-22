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Google Forms AI ‘Strike Team’ To Beat Anthropic's Claude Models | Explained

Google is in full crisis mode — and this time the threat isn’t OpenAI, it’s Anthropic.The company has formed a secret AI Coding Strike Team personally led by co-founder Sergey Brin and DeepMind CTO Koray Kavukcuoglu to catch up with Anthropic’s Claude in code generation.Internal teams admit Gemini is lagging badly. Anthropic now writes 100% of its code with AI, while Google uses AI for only ~50%. Brin wants AI agents that read files, understand intent, complete complex tasks — and even improve themselves.Anthropic’s revenue has exploded to a $30 billion run rate (from $9B last year) after Claude Code’s major update.Is this Google’s second “Code Red” moment after ChatGPT?Watch the full breakdown of the intensifying AI coding war.

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Published22 Apr 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Google Forms AI ‘Strike Team’ To Beat Anthropic's Claude Models | Explained
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