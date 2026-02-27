Google Goes All-In With Nano Banana 2 For Image Creation: Bigger, Faster, Smarter

Google Launches Nano Banana 2: Faster AI Image Generation with Gemini 3.1 Flash! New version promises quicker edits, sharper quality (improved lighting, textures, edges), subject consistency (up to 5 characters/14 objects preserved) & better complex prompt understanding. Balances Flash speed with Pro creative control—flexible ratios & up to 4K resolution. Rolls out in Gemini app (Fast/Thinking/Pro modes); Pro version remains for max accuracy. Narrows gap between rapid generation & photorealism—major upgrade for creators!