Google Goes All-In With Nano Banana 2 For Image Creation: Bigger, Faster, Smarter

Google Launches Nano Banana 2: Faster AI Image Generation with Gemini 3.1 Flash! New version promises quicker edits, sharper quality (improved lighting, textures, edges), subject consistency (up to 5 characters/14 objects preserved) & better complex prompt understanding. Balances Flash speed with Pro creative control—flexible ratios & up to 4K resolution. Rolls out in Gemini app (Fast/Thinking/Pro modes); Pro version remains for max accuracy. Narrows gap between rapid generation & photorealism—major upgrade for creators!

Livemint
Published27 Feb 2026, 11:11 PM IST
AI Quick Read

