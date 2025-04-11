Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Google Is Paying Some DeepMind AI Techies To Do…NOTHING, Here's Why: Report

Google Is Paying Some DeepMind AI Techies To Do…NOTHING, Here’s Why: Report

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 03:14 PM IST Livemint

Google Is Paying Some DeepMind AI Techies To Do…NOTHING, Here’s Why: Report As the artificial intelligence race heats up, Demis Hassabis-led Google DeepMind is willing to pay its employees a year's paid leave rather than let them work for a competitor in the UK. According to a report by Business Insider, Google DeepMind staff in the UK are subject to noncompete agreements that prevent them from working for a competitor for up to 12 months after they stop working at the company. Watch for more!