Google pitches Chat-GPT rival BARD: What the AI bots can do I Explained

Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Google has announced the launch of BARD. An AI ena... moreGoogle has announced the launch of BARD. An AI enabled language model it is being considered google's response to Chat-GPT which has been around for a while. Watch to find out what AI enabled conversational language applications can do.