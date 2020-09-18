Subscribe
Home >Videos >Google removes Paytm app from Play Store over ‘policy violations’: Key details

Google removes Paytm app from Play Store over ‘policy violations’: Key details

Updated: 18 Sep 2020, 07:53 PM IST Livemint

Google on Friday removed Paytm app from its Play Store over policy violations. Google said the app was violating its policies on sports betting activities. Paytm issued a clarification regarding the same on Twitter and assured its customers that the app will soon be back on Play Store. Paytm said the money of their customers is safe. Other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall, Paytm Money continue to remain available on Play Store. Watch the full video for more details.