Google Sparks Outrage, Illegally Chops 400,000 Trees In Finland For AI DataCentres

Google is facing massive backlash in Finland after approximately 400,000 trees were reportedly cleared across two proposed AI data centre sites before mandatory environmental impact assessments were completed. The controversial deforestation has sparked public outrage, raising serious questions about the environmental cost of the global artificial intelligence boom. Around 250,000 trees were reportedly felled across a 330-hectare forest in Muhos, while another 150,000 were cleared in Otanmäki. Finnish authorities have ordered a temporary halt to work at both locations amid concerns over environmental compliance.