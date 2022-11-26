Google to fire 10000 employees | Mint Primer

Google is going to implement a performance improve... moreGoogle is going to implement a performance improvement plan to gradually let go of 10,000 employees, multiple media reports suggest. The move is reportedly in response to pressure from an activist hedge fund, unfavorable market circumstances, and the need to reduce expenses.
