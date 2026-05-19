Google-Blackstone Seal $5 Billion Deal To Fight Nvidia’s AI Domination | Explained

Google and Blackstone have announced a major new AI computing venture worth billions of dollars to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in AI infrastructure. Blackstone is investing an initial $5 billion to build a giant AI cloud company that will rent out access to Google’s powerful custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).The partnership aims to bring 500 megawatts of data centre capacity online by 2027, targeting enterprises looking for large-scale AI computing power without building their own supercomputers. This marks Google’s aggressive push into the high-margin AI cloud market, going head-to-head with Nvidia-backed players. Watch the full breakdown of this massive Google-Blackstone AI venture and its implications for the AI race.