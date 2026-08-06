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Google's India Data Centre Project Faces Environmental Concerns | Explained

Google’s major data centre and AI hub project in Andhra Pradesh, developed with the Adani Group and expected to create up to 1.88 lakh jobs, is facing growing opposition from environmentalists and activists. Critics, including Jal Biradari, warn the project will worsen water stress in Visakhapatnam, which already faces a daily shortfall. The Andhra Pradesh High Court is hearing a related PIL. Google says it will use advanced air cooling and follow all laws. The state government denies any impact on rural or residential water supplies.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2026, 09:47 PM IST
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Google's India Data Centre Project Faces Environmental Concerns | Explained
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