GOP Midterm Fallout: Is Marco Rubio Planning To Leave Team Trump? | Details

Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Democrats to deliver ambitious reforms for working Americans following their election victories. His agenda includes a 5% wealth tax on billionaires, $12,000 payments to working families, expanding Medicare, raising the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour, and strengthening Social Security. Sanders is urging the party to use its new congressional power to push sweeping economic changes aimed at supporting working families and reducing inequality.