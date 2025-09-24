Hello User
Business News/ Videos / 'Got To Be KIDDING ME', PM's Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Slams Judicial System | 'Can't Use Words Like…'

‘Got To Be KIDDING ME’, PM’s Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Slams Judicial System | ‘Can’t Use Words Like…’

Updated: 24 Sept 2025, 06:46 am IST Livemint

‘Got To Be KIDDING ME’, PM’s Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal Slams Judicial System | ‘Can’t Use Words Like…’ Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal on Friday that said India’s judicial system has become the biggest obstacle to the country’s goal of becoming a developed economy, warning that unless it undergoes a major overhaul, other reforms will not be enough to achieve the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision. Watch to know what he said!