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Government Data Just Revealed Exactly How Your Daily Commute Is Dictated By Your Gender & Geography

Your gender and geography dictates how you travel to your workplace every day. If you are a working woman in rural India, you’ll most likely walk to your workplace. In urban areas, you’ll take public transit more than other modes. If you are a working man, irrespective of where you live, you are more likely to ride a two-wheeler to work. This is what India’s first-ever nationally representative survey, the National Household Travel Survey released by the government shows—and the gender and geographical differences are too stark to ignore. Watch.

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Published12 Oct 2026, 07:11 PM IST
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How Your Daily Commute Is Dictated By Your Gender & Geography
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