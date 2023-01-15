Government to increase tax slabs and 80c limit in the budget?

Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Ahead of the budget, the salaried have expressed t... moreAhead of the budget, the salaried have expressed their hopes to see a change in tax slabs which were last changed in 2017. As the cost of living continues to rise, many are struggling. A reduction in taxes would be a welcome relief. Tax reform is one of the key expectations from this budget. Along with that changes in 80c, house loans are also some of the things the salaried are hoping the Finance Minister will offer them a relief. With the government looking to increase capital expenditure, the question remains, will the government listen? #tax, #taxreform, #taxslab, #80c, #houseloan, #budget, #budget2023, #personaltax, #incometax #taxcut, #taxrelief