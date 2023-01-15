Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Videos / Government to increase tax slabs and 80c limit in the budget?

Government to increase tax slabs and 80c limit in the budget?

Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 05:21 PM IST Livemint

Ahead of the budget, the salaried have expressed their hopes to see a change in tax slabs which were last changed in 2017. As the cost of living continues to rise, many are struggling. A reduction in taxes would be a welcome relief. Tax reform is one of the key expectations from this budget. Along with that changes in 80c, house loans are also some of the things the salaried are hoping the Finance Minister will offer them a relief. With the government looking to increase capital expenditure, the question remains, will the government listen? #tax, #taxreform, #taxslab, #80c, #houseloan, #budget, #budget2023, #personaltax, #incometax #taxcut, #taxrelief