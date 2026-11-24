Government Warns Against Leaving Accounts Logged In On Shared Computers

The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a high-priority cybersecurity advisory on the ‘Safe Use of WhatsApp Web,’ urging citizens and officials to avoid using browser-based messaging for sensitive or official work. Dated November 18 and highlighted across national advisories on November 23, the directive warns that an active, authenticated WhatsApp Web session can be hijacked to silently infiltrate a user's account without triggering immediate suspicion.