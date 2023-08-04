Gov’t Imposes Import Ban On Laptops; Netizens Ask, ‘Is License Raj Back?’ | Watch

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 05:05 PM IST

The government has imposed restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultra-small computers and servers with immediate effect. Any entity or company which wants to import laptops and computers for sale in India will now have to seek permission or a license from the government Netizens who grew up before the liberalisation of the economy in the early 90s immediately started making references to license raj. Watch the full video to find out what's license raj and how will this decision affect you.