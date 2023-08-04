Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Gov’t Imposes Import Ban On Laptops; Netizens Ask, ‘Is License Raj Back?’ | Watch

Gov’t Imposes Import Ban On Laptops; Netizens Ask, ‘Is License Raj Back?’ | Watch

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 05:05 PM IST Livemint

The government has imposed restrictions on laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers and ultra-small computers and servers with immediate effect. Any entity or company which wants to import laptops and computers for sale in India will now have to seek permission or a license from the government Netizens who grew up before the liberalisation of the economy in the early 90s immediately started making references to license raj. Watch the full video to find out what's license raj and how will this decision affect you.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.