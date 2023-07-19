Govt. Launches CRCS Portal; Here’s How To Get Your Sahara Deposits Back | FAQs Answered

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 06:00 PM IST

1 crore 78 lakh crore small Sahara investors can now breathe a sigh of relief. Their hard-earned money will soon be refunded. As some of you might know, Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched the CRCS Sahara Refund portal. Through it, you can claim and receive a refund of up to ₹30,000 in just 45 days. Initially, the first payment of up to ₹10,000 will be made to one crore investors who had deposited ₹10,000 or more After that, all small investors, whose money - up to ₹30,000 is stuck, will get their money back In this video we will take you through the eligibility criteria, the documents you need, and how to apply for the process step by step.