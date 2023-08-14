Govt likely to get a majority stake in HPCL | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:03 PM IST

The Union Government is set to acquire a significa... moreThe Union Government is set to acquire a significant stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to provide financial support to fuel retailers who incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates. The government has allotted ₹30,000 crore to state-run oil retailers and plans to make a preferential share allotment to HPCL. After rights issues of IOC and BPCL, the government will have around ₹9,000 crore to 10,000 crore left, which will be used for HPCL. The move aims to compensate for losses incurred by the companies during the Russia-Ukraine war and to support energy transition projects.