Business News/ Videos / Govt likely to get a majority stake in HPCL | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:03 PM IST Team Mint

The Union Government is set to acquire a significant stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to provide financial support to fuel retailers who incurred losses by selling petrol and diesel at discounted rates. The government has allotted 30,000 crore to state-run oil retailers and plans to make a preferential share allotment to HPCL. After rights issues of IOC and BPCL, the government will have around 9,000 crore to 10,000 crore left, which will be used for HPCL. The move aims to compensate for losses incurred by the companies during the Russia-Ukraine war and to support energy transition projects.

