Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 18 2025 10:37:40
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 672.85 -0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.00 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 672.95 1.82%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,299.90 2.49%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,241.30 0.07%
Business News/ Videos / 'Govt Must Stop Funding Ego Projects...', Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains

'Govt Must Stop Funding Ego Projects...', Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint

'Govt Must Stop Funding Vanity Projects...' Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday raised the issue of condition of Indian Railways, targeting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the discussion of Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26. Listen to what he said! #kartichidambaram #indianrailways

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue