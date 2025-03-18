Hello User
'Govt Must Stop Funding Ego Projects...', Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains

'Govt Must Stop Funding Ego Projects...', Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains

Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:27 AM IST Livemint

'Govt Must Stop Funding Vanity Projects...' Karti Chidambaram Raises Issue Of Condition Of Trains Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday raised the issue of condition of Indian Railways, targeting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the discussion of Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26. Listen to what he said! #kartichidambaram #indianrailways

