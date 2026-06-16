Govt Raises Export Duty on Diesel to ₹14/Litre and ATF to ₹12.5/Litre; Petrol Levy Unchanged

The Union Finance Ministry has increased export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective Tuesday. Diesel export duty has been raised to ₹14 per litre, while ATF export duty now stands at ₹12.5 per litre. However, the export levy on petrol remains unchanged at ₹1.5 per litre. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over global energy supply disruptions despite recent declines in crude oil prices.