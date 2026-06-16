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Govt Raises Export Duty on Diesel to ₹14/Litre and ATF to ₹12.5/Litre; Petrol Levy Unchanged

The Union Finance Ministry has increased export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), effective Tuesday. Diesel export duty has been raised to 14 per litre, while ATF export duty now stands at 12.5 per litre. However, the export levy on petrol remains unchanged at 1.5 per litre. The move comes amid ongoing concerns over global energy supply disruptions despite recent declines in crude oil prices.

Livemint
Published16 Jun 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Govt Raises Export Duty on Diesel to ₹14/Litre and ATF to ₹12.5/Litre
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HomeVideosGovt Raises Export Duty on Diesel to ₹14/Litre and ATF to ₹12.5/Litre; Petrol Levy Unchanged
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