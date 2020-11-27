Govt to regulate online content: Uday Shankar, Ajay Bijli discuss #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 11:07 PM IST

On Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Star and Disney India, and Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ltd discussed the government's recent decision to regulate online content. Shankar said that given the global nature of online streaming services and the vast amount of content pouring in, it would be interesting to see how the government undertakes regulation. He also said that while there are some cases of gratuitous content being shown to grab eyeballs, Indian consumers are much more mature than regulators have traditionally considered. Bijli mirrored Shankar's sentiments, saying that censorship shouldn't affect the art. Watch the full video for more.