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Great franchises go through one big drawdown every decade: Saurabh Mukherjea

Watch the full video here: https://www.livemint.com/videos/saurabh-mukherjea-reveals-his-biggest-bets-for-samvat-2083-stock-market-investing-diwali-edit-11792639653956.html

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Published29 Oct 2026, 08:08 PM IST
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Great franchises go through one big drawdown every decade: Saurabh Mukherjea
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